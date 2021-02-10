>
TCTC Holdings, LLC Buys Viatris Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, GCI Liberty Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

February 10, 2021 | About: HD +0.69% LMT -0.04% IVV -0.04% QQQ -0.23% GSLC -0.01% IJT -0.65% VTRS -0.43% LBRDK -1.36% OEF -0.16% VOO -0.04% UBER +5.99% BI +0%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company TCTC Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, GCI Liberty Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, BP PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCTC Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TCTC Holdings, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCTC Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to

These are the top 5 holdings of TCTC Holdings, LLC
  1. HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 12,442,266 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 402,731 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 255,623 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  4. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 475,592 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 395,828 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 136,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 659.16%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 658.59%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $342.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of TCTC Holdings, LLC.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

