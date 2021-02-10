TCTC Holdings, LLC Buys Viatris Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, GCI Liberty Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

Dallas, TX, based Investment company TCTC Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, GCI Liberty Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, BP PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCTC Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TCTC Holdings, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 12,442,266 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 402,731 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 255,623 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 475,592 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 395,828 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 136,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 659.16%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 658.59%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $342.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.