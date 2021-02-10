Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC Buys Boston Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Intel Corp, VF Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Medtronic PLC, Antares Pharma Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Intel Corp, VF Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 680,265 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 243,372 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 153,944 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 237,618 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 287,577 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 68,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $4.03, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 253,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 770.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $94.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 107,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 210.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $202.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 171.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $43.15, with an estimated average price of $38.37.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.