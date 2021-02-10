Farley Capital Ii L.p. Buys First Seacoast Bancorp, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SVB Financial Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Farley Capital Ii L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys First Seacoast Bancorp, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farley Capital Ii L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Farley Capital Ii L.p. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farley+capital+ii+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 111,455 shares, 40.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,517 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 360,111 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 39,100 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio.
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 4,035 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
Farley Capital Ii L.p. added to a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 110,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Farley Capital Ii L.p. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27.
