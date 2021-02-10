>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Farley Capital Ii L.p. Buys First Seacoast Bancorp, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SVB Financial Group

February 10, 2021 | About: FSEA -0.83% SIVB -0.78%

New York, NY, based Investment company Farley Capital Ii L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys First Seacoast Bancorp, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farley Capital Ii L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Farley Capital Ii L.p. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farley+capital+ii+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 111,455 shares, 40.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,517 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 360,111 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 39,100 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 4,035 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
Added: First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA)

Farley Capital Ii L.p. added to a holding in First Seacoast Bancorp by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 110,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Farley Capital Ii L.p. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.. Also check out:

1. FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARLEY CAPITAL II L.P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)