Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, ConocoPhillips, Tesla Inc

Investment company Fishman Jay A Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Viatris Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Marriott International Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, ConocoPhillips, Tesla Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fishman Jay A Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Fishman Jay A Ltd owns 92 stocks with a total value of $727 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, J, MAR, EXR, RL, IEFA, IWM,

VTRS, J, MAR, EXR, RL, IEFA, IWM, Added Positions: ABBV, HON, MSFT, DIS, XPO, SPLK, JNJ, ORCL, CSCO, DHR, INTC, LKQ, SBUX, IEMG, PG, PEP, BAM, BMY, CARR, IBB, MO,

ABBV, HON, MSFT, DIS, XPO, SPLK, JNJ, ORCL, CSCO, DHR, INTC, LKQ, SBUX, IEMG, PG, PEP, BAM, BMY, CARR, IBB, MO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MIC, RTX, BAC, MRK, BA, OTIS, BHC, VO, TWI, EEM, VV, VB, IJH, EFA, ZTS, CBOE, MSCI, F, DEO, HCA, MCO,

AAPL, MIC, RTX, BAC, MRK, BA, OTIS, BHC, VO, TWI, EEM, VV, VB, IJH, EFA, ZTS, CBOE, MSCI, F, DEO, HCA, MCO, Sold Out: COP, TSLA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,287,549 shares, 23.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,710 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,285 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,188 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 530,829 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1124.73%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 86.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.