Bank of Marin Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Medallia Inc, Ball Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

Investment company Bank of Marin (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Medallia Inc, Ball Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Marin. As of 2020Q4, Bank of Marin owns 127 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, BNDX, VXF, AER, ADI, VGT, T, BLV, ICF, UDR, RTX, NKE, MCK, GS, IWF, EXPD, AXP,

WFC, BNDX, VXF, AER, ADI, VGT, T, BLV, ICF, UDR, RTX, NKE, MCK, GS, IWF, EXPD, AXP, Added Positions: VOO, EFA, TIP, VWO, SCHO, PYPL, PFF, AAPL, SCHD, BABA, AMZN, BRK.B, ATVI, MSFT, LUV, KOMP, HD, V, ADBE, CRM, GOOGL, COST, JPM, PFE, NVDA, QCOM, TMO, MRK, MCD, INFO, DHR, VFH, XLY, ARKG, AGG, XLB, GOOG, IQV, HALO, NYT, XLF, XLP, XLC, APD, FISV, IBM, ITW, PANW, PGR, SIVB, SHW, SBUX, SYK, VRTX, DIS, FB, ABT, INTU, XLE, TWTR,

VOO, EFA, TIP, VWO, SCHO, PYPL, PFF, AAPL, SCHD, BABA, AMZN, BRK.B, ATVI, MSFT, LUV, KOMP, HD, V, ADBE, CRM, GOOGL, COST, JPM, PFE, NVDA, QCOM, TMO, MRK, MCD, INFO, DHR, VFH, XLY, ARKG, AGG, XLB, GOOG, IQV, HALO, NYT, XLF, XLP, XLC, APD, FISV, IBM, ITW, PANW, PGR, SIVB, SHW, SBUX, SYK, VRTX, DIS, FB, ABT, INTU, XLE, TWTR, Reduced Positions: BLL, IUSV, MLM, VTI, OEF, VNQ, QQQ, MS, ADP, BDX, BSX, DE, HON, SPY, XLI, MMM,

BLL, IUSV, MLM, VTI, OEF, VNQ, QQQ, MS, ADP, BDX, BSX, DE, HON, SPY, XLI, MMM, Sold Out: MDLA, GILD, VDE,

For the details of Bank of Marin's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+marin/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,879 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 13,758 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,297 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 25,650 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 8,328 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 26,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $185.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $153.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $374.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 13,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 175.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 20,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 165.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $283.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $31.94.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.