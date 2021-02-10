>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Dover Corp, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

February 10, 2021 | About: SPEM +0.34% OEF -0.16% FXO +0.32% USMV -0.24% ESPO +1.22% BRK.B +0% DOV +2.02% XLY -0.99% RWM +0.6% CCJ +8.59% SUMO -3.25%

Investment company Financial Enhancement Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Dover Corp, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Enhancement Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+enhancement+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Enhancement Group LLC
  1. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 579,020 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
  2. BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 106,530 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.82%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 290,827 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.3%
  4. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 291,407 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,549 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $118.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 68,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 47,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 108,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 171,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 128,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6132.42%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 262,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.82%. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 106,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 88951.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 179,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 158,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 61,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.14.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Sold Out: Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.52.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Enhancement Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Enhancement Group LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)