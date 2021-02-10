Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Dover Corp, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Financial Enhancement Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Dover Corp, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 579,020 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49% BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 106,530 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.82% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 290,827 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.3% First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 291,407 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,549 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $118.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 68,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 47,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 108,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 171,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 128,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6132.42%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 262,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.82%. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 106,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 88951.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 179,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 158,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 61,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.14.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.52.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.