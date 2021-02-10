Beddow Capital Management Inc Buys Siemens Energy AG, Viatris Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, ABB, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Beddow Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Siemens Energy AG, Viatris Inc, Intel Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, ABB, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baidu Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beddow Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMEGF, VTRS, INTC, EOG, BEEM, CAT,

SMEGF, VTRS, INTC, EOG, BEEM, CAT, Added Positions: WPM, RDS.B, WAB, BLX, KMI, PFE, XEC, FNV, MRK, ALV, POWL, OEC, ALL, TKR,

WPM, RDS.B, WAB, BLX, KMI, PFE, XEC, FNV, MRK, ALV, POWL, OEC, ALL, TKR, Reduced Positions: ABB, IBM, BIDU, PNDZF, SIEGY, PHG, BP, MMM, LBTYA, PANDY, CLR, BUD, JNJ, AMZN, IWN,

ABB, IBM, BIDU, PNDZF, SIEGY, PHG, BP, MMM, LBTYA, PANDY, CLR, BUD, JNJ, AMZN, IWN, Sold Out: TPL, BMY, CLF, MNTX, 2E6A,

Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 409,990 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Investor AB (IVSBF) - 134,174 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,898 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) - 414,882 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 45,305 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Siemens Energy AG. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 99,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 139,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 41,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 40,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Beam Global. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $197.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 226.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 61,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 162,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Manitex International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.57.

Beddow Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Talisker Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.17 and $0.27, with an estimated average price of $0.22.