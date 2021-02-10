Red Cedar Capital, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Boeing Co, Sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Investment company Red Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Boeing Co, The Walt Disney Co, sells Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Red Cedar Capital, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



3M Co (MMM) - 3,743 shares, 82.78% of the total portfolio. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 537,564 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 90,212 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,209 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,577 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Red Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 3281.25%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 181,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $189.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.21.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Novan Inc. The sale prices were between $0.44 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.55.