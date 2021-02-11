US Stocks End Mostly Lower Again Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,437.80 on Wednesday with a gain of 61.97 points or 0.20%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,909.88 for a loss of 1.35 points or-0.03%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,972.53 for a loss of 35.16 points or -0.25%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.99 for a gain of 0.36 points or 1.66%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower for a second day as indexes retreated further from new highs. Investors were watching the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI increased 0.3% in January and 1.4% year over year. The Core CPI excluding food and energy was unchanged in January and increased 1.4% year over year.

In virtual comments at an Economic Club of New York event, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation has been much lower over the past three decades, making it somewhat less of a concern if it spikes.

On the earnings calendar:

Uber (NYSE:UBER): Revenue of $3.17 billion decreased -15.5% year over year and missed estimates by $390 million. Q4 GAAP loss per share of $0.54 beat estimates by $0.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): Revenue of $8.6 billion decreased -5.5% year over year and missed estimates by $20 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.34 missed estimates by $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beat estimates by $0.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM): Revenue of $37.52 billion increased 21.7% year over year and beat estimates by $1.23 billion. Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.93 beat estimates by $0.34 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beat estimates by $0.29.

In other news:

President Biden is reviewing details of the TikTok sale.

The Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ) launched, with top names including Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased by -4.1% following an increase of 8.1%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 2.96% from 2.92%.

Wholesale inventories increased 0.3% in December .

Crude oil inventory decreased by 6.8 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.045%, 154-day bills at a rate of 0.055% and 10-year notes at a rate of 1.155%.

The Treasury's January Monthly Budget Statement showed a deficit of $163 billion following a deficit of $144 billion.

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,282.44 for a loss of -16.56 points or -0.72%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,290.93 for a loss of -4.46 points or -0.34%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15803.23 for a loss of -116.54 points or -0.73%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10118.66 for a gain of 2.97 points or 0.03%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,519.24 for a loss of 3.90 points or -0.15%; the S&P 100 at 1,794.74 for a loss of 2.94 points or -0.16%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,655.27 for a loss of -31.82 points or -0.23%; the Russell 3000 at 2,370.67 for a loss of 1.03 points or -0.043%; the Russell 1000 at 2,221.30 for a gain of 0.19 points or 0.0087%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,369.80 for a loss of 17.24 points or -0.042%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 736.90 for a gain of 2.11 points or 0.29%.

