TFC Financial Management Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Cisco Systems Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

Investment company TFC Financial Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Unilever NV, Cisco Systems Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Qualys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFC Financial Management. As of 2020Q4, TFC Financial Management owns 573 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIL, VBR, SCHF, SCHC, TOTL, BEAM, MRNA, MGNI, ENPH, STAG, NYT, BNDX, EMB, AGG, VOE, CMPS, VTIP, VIR, PTON, SDC, SFIX, FVRR, ELAN, DBD, SNAP, ASPN, ANET, AAL, WKHS, GRBK, NEO, TREX, RIG, RRD, PLUG, JBLU, FDX,

BIL, VBR, SCHF, SCHC, TOTL, BEAM, MRNA, MGNI, ENPH, STAG, NYT, BNDX, EMB, AGG, VOE, CMPS, VTIP, VIR, PTON, SDC, SFIX, FVRR, ELAN, DBD, SNAP, ASPN, ANET, AAL, WKHS, GRBK, NEO, TREX, RIG, RRD, PLUG, JBLU, FDX, Added Positions: IVV, BSV, VTV, BND, VUG, VB, VO, VOO, SCHE, UL, SCZ, PINS, TJX, ADI, DOCU, PYPL, SYY, SBUX, TDOC, APH, CARR, NVDA, MSFT, DHR, CNI, BDX, ABT, VXUS, TSLA, MA, NVO, DIS, MKTX, ILMN, CHWY, ROK, LMND, MAR, MUB, FTCH, GRMN, CPRT, VEA, LNG, COG, VTI, CVS, VIAC, BP, NEP, TMUS, LAC, FFC, GM, XYL, NOW, PFSI, CGC, SWKS, FRPT, LBRDK, DNP, TWLO, CRSP, ROKU, SPOT, VFC,

IVV, BSV, VTV, BND, VUG, VB, VO, VOO, SCHE, UL, SCZ, PINS, TJX, ADI, DOCU, PYPL, SYY, SBUX, TDOC, APH, CARR, NVDA, MSFT, DHR, CNI, BDX, ABT, VXUS, TSLA, MA, NVO, DIS, MKTX, ILMN, CHWY, ROK, LMND, MAR, MUB, FTCH, GRMN, CPRT, VEA, LNG, COG, VTI, CVS, VIAC, BP, NEP, TMUS, LAC, FFC, GM, XYL, NOW, PFSI, CGC, SWKS, FRPT, LBRDK, DNP, TWLO, CRSP, ROKU, SPOT, VFC, Reduced Positions: JNJ, IBM, VWO, SPY, IJR, PG, CSCO, BRK.B, XOM, SYK, QUAL, IGM, UPS, NKE, LHX, VTWO, TY, ADSK, GOOGL, SCHX, PFE, GAM, DOW, GE, DD, SCHA, HPE, PRSP, CTVA, ED, IQLT, BIIB, ATR, SCHB, SCHM, VNQ, INTC, SPE, RVT, WFC, WW, WAB, VRTX, RTX, ASML, SBCF, ROL, GILD, NOC, VTRS, LMT, KR, SJM,

JNJ, IBM, VWO, SPY, IJR, PG, CSCO, BRK.B, XOM, SYK, QUAL, IGM, UPS, NKE, LHX, VTWO, TY, ADSK, GOOGL, SCHX, PFE, GAM, DOW, GE, DD, SCHA, HPE, PRSP, CTVA, ED, IQLT, BIIB, ATR, SCHB, SCHM, VNQ, INTC, SPE, RVT, WFC, WW, WAB, VRTX, RTX, ASML, SBCF, ROL, GILD, NOC, VTRS, LMT, KR, SJM, Sold Out: UN, DNKN, ADX, MDY, GWRE, QLYS, SGOL, SRPT, SCHV, SCHG, RSP, FEU, WORK, BYND, SPEPB.PFD, GCI, TNDM, GLIBA, HIMX, BXMX, MCN, CII, USA, DNIF, VSAT, SBAC, DXCM,

For the details of TFC Financial Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfc+financial+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 199,892 shares, 43.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 63,191 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,980 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Old National Bancorp (ONB) - 303,747 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,588 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $95.63, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 752.50%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 360.71%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $98.95.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. TFC Financial Management still held 2,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 27.51%. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $165.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. TFC Financial Management still held 527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 50.63%. The sale prices were between $32.89 and $37.22, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. TFC Financial Management still held 195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 68.55%. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $30.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. TFC Financial Management still held 195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 44.87%. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. TFC Financial Management still held 215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 49.46%. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. TFC Financial Management still held 419 shares as of 2020-12-31.