Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Sea, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Bluefin Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Sea, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Navistar International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc owns 593 stocks with a total value of $942 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 1,742,491 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2239.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 452,519 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.94% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 64,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 92,780 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.34% NIO Inc (NIO) - 855,800 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $242.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 87,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 299,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 206,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $153.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 101,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 379,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 73,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 2239.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 1,742,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 452,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in NIO Inc by 2891.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 293,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 422.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 370,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1767.18%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 151.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 74,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.58.