Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Unilever NV

Investment company Baron Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Unilever NV, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Baron Financial Group, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VTIP, BSV, SUB, AGG, DSI, MUB, PSK, IQLT, GLD, VNQ, CGW, IVW, ESGE, BWX, ICF, ESGD, QAI, ARCC, IJT, AAPL, PPL, IJS, IJJ, PGF, BA, DTN,

VTIP, BSV, SUB, AGG, DSI, MUB, PSK, IQLT, GLD, VNQ, CGW, IVW, ESGE, BWX, ICF, ESGD, QAI, ARCC, IJT, AAPL, PPL, IJS, IJJ, PGF, BA, DTN, Reduced Positions: CWB, IWM, IWF, MDY, SCHH, IJR, IJH, EFA, IWD, EEM, IEMG, IEFA, VCSH, CL, IBM, RSP, XLV, T, PGX, SPLV, PG, SCHP, PYPL, CVX, CNC, NICE, PFE, XOM, EBAY, KO, MODV, BLNK, BDX, BAC, VWO, VOE, AMLP, VBR,

CWB, IWM, IWF, MDY, SCHH, IJR, IJH, EFA, IWD, EEM, IEMG, IEFA, VCSH, CL, IBM, RSP, XLV, T, PGX, SPLV, PG, SCHP, PYPL, CVX, CNC, NICE, PFE, XOM, EBAY, KO, MODV, BLNK, BDX, BAC, VWO, VOE, AMLP, VBR, Sold Out: BRK.B, UN, LQD, MBB, SPEM, STIP, RDS.B, NFJ, WFC, BMRG, SPSM, SPAQ, XLE, SNY, SCZ, IWS, HPE, F, FR, ERF, DPHC, LUMN,

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 90,163 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 31,976 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 46,415 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 85,857 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 81,167 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 88,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 325.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 23,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 422.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 285.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 108.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 305.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.62.