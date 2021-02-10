Lountzis Asset Management, Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, VF Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc

Investment company Lountzis Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, VF Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMAT, VFC, PENN, AEP, SO, PLD, KTB, PPL, DDT.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: ZTS, PGR, WFC, BRO, LOW, LIN, TJX,
For the details of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lountzis+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 158,649 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio.
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 100,844 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 112,160 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 204,062 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio.
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 57,374 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 112,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2020-12-31.
