Lountzis Asset Management, Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, VF Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: AMAT +0.47% VFC -0.15% PENN -2.77% AEP +0.21% SO +0.48% PLD +0.09%

Investment company Lountzis Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, VF Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lountzis+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 158,649 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio.
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 100,844 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 112,160 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 204,062 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 57,374 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 112,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2020-12-31.



