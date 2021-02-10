American Manganese Inc. Awarded Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label for its RecycLiCo(TM) Process

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / RecycLiCo™, a patented and closed-loop lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, by American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), was awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. RecycLiCo™ is thereby joining the 1000 Solutions Challenge, an initiative by the Solar Impulse Foundation to select solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability and present them to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation.

"We are pleased that our RecycLiCo™ process was awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Label," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Initiatives such as Solar Impulse's 1000 Solutions are validating innovative ideas that could change the world and we are grateful to be recognized as a part of the solution."

American Manganese developed the RecycLiCo™ patented process to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode materials, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the ultimate goal of producing recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps (Click here to view the RecycLiCo™ solution page).

To receive the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label, the RecycLiCo™ process was thoroughly assessed by a pool of independent experts according to five criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labelled solutions are part of the 1000 Solutions portfolio that will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. This initiative aims to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

About the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label

One of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions.

About Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further (Click here to view the Solar Impulse Foundation video).

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion battery cathode materials (RecycLiCo™) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: [email protected]

www.americanmanganeseinc.com www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: