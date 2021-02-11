Agenda for Targovax's Capital Markets Day 18 February 2021

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and journalists on 18 February 2021 at 2:30 PM CET. The Capital Markets Day will feature presentations from executive management and Alexander Shousthari, Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and will be webcast live and accessible at https://www.targovax.com/en/capital-markets-day-2021/

Based on the strong clinical data that are now generated on ONCOS-102, Targovax has a solid fundament to move into late stage clinical development. We also have a broader pipeline of preclinical assets that could create a broader horizon of opportunities in the future. The Capital Markets day will feature presentations updating the market on these aspects.

The agenda will be as follows:

Agenda & speakers 2:30-2:40 PM Welcome Øystein Soug, CEO, Targovax 2:40-3:25 PM Anti-PD1 refractory melanoma Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD 3:25-3:45 PM ONCOS-102 development program Magnus Jäderberg, CMO, Targovax 5 minutes break 3:50-4:05 PM Immune activation Victor Levitsky, CSO, Targovax 4:05-4:15 PM Preclinical pipeline update Victor Levitsky, CSO, Targovax 4:15-4:25 PM 4Q update Torbjørn Furuseth, CFO, Targovax 4:25 PM Closing remarks Øystein Soug, CEO, Targovax

The presentations will be made available on the company's website after the end of the meeting. Questions can be submitted through the webcast throughout the event.

Biography:

Dr. Alexander Shoushtari is renowned expert in melanoma, with a research focus on uveal and mucosal melanomas. He is part of several immunotherapy trials at MSKCC and Dr. Alexander Shoushtari is the Principal Investigator on the ONCOS-102 phase I trial in CPI refractory advanced melanoma. He is a member of the research team of Dr. Jedd Wolchok, MD, PhD, Chief, Melanoma and Immunotherapeutics Service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

