Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sea, Sells NIO Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Central, K3, based Investment company Myriad Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys JinkoSolar Holding Co, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sea, iQIYI Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells NIO Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 4,240,000 shares, 43.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11% JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 572,916 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 154,041 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 1,050,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 50,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.56%. The holding were 572,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $270.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 374,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. The stock is now traded at around $192.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 46,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 330.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $13.17.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $16.41.