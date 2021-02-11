Elfun Trust Exits Chevron, Albemarle

David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Elfun Trust sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Chevron

The firm closed its position in Chevron Corp. (CVX). The trade had an impact of -1.33% on the portfolio.

The integrated energy company has a market cap of $175.10 billion and an enterprise value of $169.50 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.04% and return on assets of -2.39% are outperforming 56% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with no debt.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.16%.

Albemarle

The Albemarle Corp. (ALB) holding was exited, impacting the portfolio by -0.99%.

The lithium producer has a market cap of $18.51 billion and an enterprise value of $21.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.64% and return on assets of 3.95% are outperforming 53% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.72.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.27% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Applied Materials

The firm trimmed its Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stake by 27.42%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.92%.

The company, which provides equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, has a market cap of $96.70 billion and an enterprise value of $96.67 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.93% and return on assets of 17.38% are outperforming 93% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.01 is below the industry median of 1.57.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) position was reduced by 24.72%, impacting the portfolio by -0.74%.

The company has a market cap of $341.46 billion and an enterprise value of $386.86 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of -3.27% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -1.42% is outperforming 53% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.31 is below the industry median of 1.01.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.55% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

The firm trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 42.48%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.68%.

The company, which develops drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions, has a market cap of $34.11 billion and an enterprise value of $33.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.36% and return on assets of 3.43% are outperforming 84% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.1 is below the industry median of 9.76.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59%.

Salesforce.com

The Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) position was reduced by 19.82%, impacting the portfolio by -0.42%.

The company, which provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, has a market cap of $217.23 billion and an enterprise value of $213.58 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.85% and return on assets of 6.45% are outperforming 63% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.63 is below the industry median of 2.41.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 1.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

