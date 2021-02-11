>
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2731)

The Vanguard Health Care Fund Exits Medtronic, Merck & Co

Firm's largest sales of the 4th quarter

February 11, 2021 | About: UNH +0.43% DHR +0.55% TMO +0.98% BMY +0.28% MRK +0.02% MDT +0.84% BRK.A +0.25% BRK.B +0%

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Medtronic

The firm closed its position in Medtronic PLC (MDT). The trade had an impact of -1.33% on the portfolio.

The medical device company has a market cap of $159.92 billion and an enterprise value of $175.79 billion.

f2eed40accda235dbb05fdbb1289b03a.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.97% and return on assets of 3.81% are outperforming 62% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.47% and Dodge & Cox with 0.43%.

Merck & Co.

The Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) holding was exited, impacting the portfolio by -1%.

The pharmaceutical products manufacturer has a market cap of $190.49 billion and an enterprise value of $211.96 billion.

206147f9a9f8e15f4c1afe92e249c095.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.03% and return on assets of 8.16% are outperforming 78% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is below the industry median of 0.93.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) with 0.89% of outstanding shares followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Bristol-Myers

The firm trimmed its Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) stake by 10.53%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.46%.

The company which develops drugs for various therapeutic areas, has a market cap of $135.81 billion and an enterprise value of $160.41 billion.

3ff0c10edd87766da5a5e109c4bd4a0e.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -20.64% and return on assets of -7.9% are underperforming 72% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with no debt.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.35% of outstanding shares, followed by the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.35% and Buffett's firm with 1.33%.

Thermo Fisher

The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) position was reduced by 12.4%, impacting the portfolio by -0.39%.

The company, which provides scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, has a market cap of $194.17 billion and an enterprise value of $205.58 billion.

68666e7a153c148bf61cf088fcc90f7c.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.64% and return on assets of 10.22% are outperforming 81% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.48 is below the industry median of 1.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74% and Fisher with 0.44%.

Danaher

The firm trimmed its position in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 15.22%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.39%.

The company has a market cap of $169.32 billion and an enterprise value of $187.77 billion.

d465e8669015251d6c84ef103726062b.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.01% and return on assets of 5.19% are outperforming 68% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.29 is below the industry median of 1.48.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.44% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

UnitedHealth Group

The UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) position was reduced by 6.32%, impacting the portfolio by -0.38%.

The U.S. health insurance provider has a market cap of $314.99 billion and an enterprise value of $338.68 billion.

0b035f945c23bdfed678043ffeee7d71.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.7% and return on assets of 8.16% are outperforming 68% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.46 is below the industry median of 0.67.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 0.69% of outstanding shares and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

