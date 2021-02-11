PepsiCo Earnings: Key Takeaways for Investors

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results before the opening bell on Feb. 11.

The company's earnings and revenue both surpassed analysts' predictions. Shares surged 0.2% to $138.65 in pre-market trading following the news.

By the numbers

The food and beverage giant recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.47 on $22.46 billion in revenue. Analysts were anticipating EPS of $1.46 on $21.78 billion in revenue.

Strong performance in the North America Quaker Foods and Frito-Lay segments pushed the company's earnings past analysts' projections. Revenue, too, exceeded forecasts and rose year-over-year as more customers bought snacks and packaged foods amid the pandemic.

Stripping out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency, organic sales inched up 5.7% in the reported quarter.

Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta had the following to say:

"We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter. Our results were indicative of the strength and resilience of our highly dedicated employees, diversified portfolio, agile supply chain and go-to-market systems and strong marketplace execution even in the face of difficult COVID-19 challenges."

Segment performance

At PepsiCo North America beverages, organic sales surged 5%, driven by double digit sales growth of the Bubly sparkling water brand, Lipton tea and Starbucks licenced products. The segment saw its operating profit increase 19%, while volume was flat year-over-year.

In the Frito-Lay segment, net revenue was up 6% in the reported quarter. By contrast, operating profit plunged 4%. Volume jumped 1% as the segment witnessed double-digit growth in variety packs and dips and high-single digit growth in Tostitos.

Organic sales grew 8% at Quaker Foods North America as compared to the year-ago period, helped by a rise in demand for oatmeal. The segment witnessed a gain of 17% in operating profit and 5.5% in volume.

Revenue declined 5% in Latin America as compared to the prior-year quarter but surged 4% in Europe. Organic sales inched up 5% in the Africa, Middle East and South Asia segment, while the Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China segments witnessed a combined 5% organic sales growth.

Looking ahead

PepsiCo is looking to invest more in the online space as more customers are turning to the website to fulfill their food and beverage needs. The company said it will invest in its production capacity, go-to market systems and digital arena such as enhancing its presence and scale in the e-commerce business. E-commerce brought in approximately $2 billion in retail sales in 2019.

PepsiCo has been investing in Pepsi Zero sugar in an effort to offset decline in the carbonated soft drink space and sugary drinks like soda. So far, the company's investment has paid off, given that Pepsi Zero Sugar has experienced year-to-date retail sales growth of more than 30%.

For 2021, the company expects core earnings per share to grow in the high-single digits range. PepsiCo anticipates organic sales to climb mid-single digit. Ramon said:

"Moving forward, we remain committed to supporting our employees, customers and communities. In addition, we will continue to focus on winning in the marketplace and investing to build competitive advantages that will enable us to become an even Faster, Stronger and Better organization."

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

