>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

McEwen Mining: Have You Heard of the Largest Incentive Prize in History?

February 11, 2021 | About: MUX +5.31%

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “McEwen”) ( and TSX: MUX) wants you to know about of the world’s largest ever incentive prize of $100 million.

As a proud member of the XPRIZE Foundation’s Vision Circle, I am helping spread the extraordinary news of their newest and boldest challenge ever, XPRIZE Carbon Removal at https://www.xprize.org/prizes/elonmusk, which is aimed at tackling the biggest threats facing humanity — climate change and the imbalance in Earth’s carbon cycle. Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation are funding this unprecedented $100 million prize purse. Elon is a great friend of XPRIZE and a former Trustee and Vision Circle member.

This competition is open to everyone in the world! I urge you to start thinking about how to remove, reduce, dilute CO2 in our atmosphere and oceans. Remember that we all possess the biggest gold mine for ideas on earth and it is located right between each of our ears. Let your imagination run with creative solutions and collectively we will create a better world. And who knows, maybe you will win the $50 Million 1st place prize!” commented Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner of McEwen Mining and member of the XPRIZE Board of Trustees and Vision Circle.

The and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:Website: www.mcewenmining.com150 King Street West
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
(647)-258-0395Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenminingToronto, ON, Canada
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrobM5H 1J9
Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
[email protected]
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux
Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining
ti?nf=ODE1MTI2NyMzOTcxODQ3IzIwMjAwODM=
95b1567f-eac0-4a94-a7e2-c51fb8dfe29a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)