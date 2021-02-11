>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:TRHC -1.17%

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be hosted by TRHC CEO, Chairman and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD; TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD; and TRHC Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams. The Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020, will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medications.

For a live audio webcast of the call, please visit the investor relations section of TRHC's website (ir.trhc.com). To listen to the conference call, please dial 844-413-0947 or 216-562-0423 for international callers and reference passcode 6778614 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, available for 7 days, please dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers and reference passcode 6778614.

An audio file of the call also will be archived at ir.trhc.com and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-announcement-301226671.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)