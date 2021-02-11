Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 31, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 31, 2021.

"The world of broadcast television this week was dominated by Spanish-language programming that ran the gamut from telenovela to episodic drama series," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the cable side, reality TV defended its preeminence in the rankings, once again drawing in highly engaged viewers with romance programming following suit."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 163 108 Todo por mi hija TELMUN 1/25/2021 2 152 162 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 1/27/2021 3 145 112 Imperio de mentiras UNIV 1/29/2021 4 143 89 Vencer el desamor UNIV 1/27/2021 5 143 8 Chicago Fire NBC 1/27/2021 6 141 110 Dulce ambición UNIV 1/27/2021 7 140 4 FBI CBS 1/26/2021 8 139 2 NCIS CBS 1/26/2021 9 137 11 Chicago P.D. NBC 1/27/2021 10 135 13 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 1/26/2021 11 135 16 9-1-1 FOX 1/25/2021 12 133 20 Bull CBS 1/25/2021 13 132 25 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 1/25/2021 14 132 122 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 1/27/2021 15 131 132 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 1/27/2021 16 130 5 Chicago Med NBC 1/27/2021 17 129 1 60 Minutes CBS 1/31/2021 18 128 134 Falsa identidad TELMUN 1/25/2021 19 128 27 Blue Bloods CBS 1/29/2021 20 127 9 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1/31/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 152 43 Snowkissed HALL 1/30/2021 2 149 71 Wendy Williams: What a Mess! LIFE 1/30/2021 3 146 54 Wendy Williams: The Movie LIFE 1/30/2021 4 146 53 90 Day Fiance TLC 1/31/2021 5 143 57 The Curse of Oak Island HST 1/26/2021 6 137 843 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 1/30/2021 7 137 140 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 1/27/2021 8 135 114 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 1/31/2021 9 132 108 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 1/25/2021 10 131 176 Southern Charm BRAVO 1/28/2021 11 129 252 Married at First Sight LIFE 1/27/2021 12 129 370 Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder HALLMM 1/27/2021 13 129 376 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar HALLMM 1/30/2021 14 128 214 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit USA 1/31/2021 15 127 129 Below Deck BRAVO 1/25/2021 16 127 167 The Real Housewives of Orange County BRAVO 1/27/2021 17 127 241 Street Outlaws DSC 1/25/2021 18 126 28 The Rachel Maddow Show MSNBC 1/29/2021 19 126 316 Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled HALLMM 1/30/2021 20 125 117 Gold Rush DSC 1/29/2021

[History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.] The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

