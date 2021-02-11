Realogy Unites Agent Lead Generation Programs To Harness The Power Of Realogy's Expansive Network

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the centralization of lead generation programs under Realogy Leads Group, further demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, high-converting leads to its affiliated agents. The Realogy Leads Group, supported by over 500 team members, unites Realogy's many lead generation programs across its franchise and owned brokerages, including Better Homes & Gardens® Real Estate, Coldwell Banker®, CENTURY 21®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Realogy's expansive network, comprised of more than 5,800 franchise and owned brokerage offices and approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the U.S., helps consumers navigate more than one million home sale transactions per year.

"Our unmatched size and scale enable Realogy to attract and develop valuable real estate programs with national partners that in turn deliver high-quality, high-converting leads to our affiliated agents," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "By bringing together our many lead generation efforts within one aligned team, we believe Realogy can create even more opportunities for our affiliated agents, brokers, partners, and customers."

Realogy Leads Group currently oversees multiple national real estate programs across several categories, including relocation management companies, mortgage lenders, consumer-based loyalty programs, and other service providers that support a consumer's real estate journey. Realogy Leads Group also manages a nationwide high-performance network of brokers and agents, recognized for exceptional customer service records, who provide outstanding real estate services and value to program consumers and, in some cases, a cash back or equal benefit upon a closed transaction where permitted. The group also supports broker-to-broker and agent-to-agent referrals within Realogy, leveraging innovative tools, resources, and products to help owners and agents move quickly in an evolving market and optimize conversion.

LEADERSHIP AND LOOKING AHEAD

Katrina Helmkamp, President & CEO of Cartus, Realogy's global relocation services operations, also serves as president and chief executive officer of the expanded Realogy Leads Group, driving strategic growth of both teams. Helmkamp joined Realogy in 2018, bringing 30 years of leadership experience in business strategy, operations, product development, technology, and innovation across multiple industries from consumer goods to technology and more.

"I am thrilled to lead this organization and bring together all the teams within Realogy that for many years have been focused on driving high-quality leads to our affiliated agents. We are proud to provide unmatched value to our partners through these national real estate programs that pair consumers with highly qualified agents from the most recognized brands in real estate, deliver outstanding consumer satisfaction and conversion rates, and provide timely summary reporting," said Helmkamp. "We are confident in the growth of our existing programs and look forward to launching new programs with partners seeking the consumer experience, quality assurance, and national coverage that only we can deliver through Realogy's expansive network of affiliated brokers and agents."

Within Realogy Leads Group, there are several dedicated teams, with a range of expertise from digital marketing, user experience design, operational excellence, and technology innovation to support the development, implementation, and promotion of new and existing national real estate programs.

For more information about Realogy Leads Group, visit https://www.Realogy.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Realogy Leads Group

Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting leads to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across Realogy's six residential real estate brands. Realogy Leads Group oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life by providing access to a top-tier affiliated agent from one of Realogy's owned and franchise brands as well as, in some cases, a cash back or equal benefit upon a closed transaction where permitted. Realogy Leads Group is committed to optimizing lead generation marketing, technology, and outcomes across Realogy.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations with respect to growth in lead generation.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Realogy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings made from time to time. Realogy undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

###

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-unites-agent-lead-generation-programs-to-harness-the-power-of-realogys-expansive-network-301226506.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.