SOUR PATCH KIDSÂ® Partners With Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Basketball Superstar Chris Paul on Sweet Scholarship

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a current or incoming student of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or Predominantly Black Institution (PBI)? If so, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and basketball superstar Chris Paul's support, invites you to apply for the Mischief for Change Scholarship as part of the brand's $1 million commitment over the next five years to help fund scholarships for students attending HBCUs and PBIs.

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is partnering with TMCF to offer financial assistance to students attending one of TMCF's member-schools. With basketball star Chris Paul joining the team as a judge, students can apply starting February 11 to receive one of 10 scholarships, each up to $16,700 ($8,350 per semester).

"The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is well-known for its loveably mischievous mascots – the Kids," said Mili Laddha, Associate Director of marketing for the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand. "Through the Mischief for Change Scholarship, we're recognizing playful students who are creatively diffusing tension, challenging perceptions and sparking meaningful dialogue."

To spread the news, Chris Paul kicked off the Mischief for Change Scholarship by dropping in on a virtual meeting to deliver the news to a group of students in the Phoenix-area.

"As an active proponent of HBCUs, I'm honored to help SOUR PATCH KIDS and TMCF select the recipients of this year's Mischief for Change Scholarship," said Chris Paul. "I've seen firsthand the impact a HBCU education can have on students and our communities. I'm excited to share this opportunity and can't wait to see how these future leaders shape our world."

"Today's college bound students are facing incredible challenges, with students attending HBCUs and PBIs leaving with more debt than ever before," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. "Our HBCU scholars are current and future changemakers of our society and our hope is that the Mischief for Change Scholarship can provide those incredible students with the financial assistance they need to focus on what matters most."

Applications for the SOUR PATCH KIDS Mischief for Change Scholarship are currently open and will close on March 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST. With the help of Chris Paul, 10 scholars will be selected. For more information and how to apply for the scholarship, visit tmcf.org.

To keep posted on program updates, tune into the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels at @SourPatchKids.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Thurgood Marshall College Fund Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Chris Paul

Chris Paul is a basketball superstar and two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Paul currently plays in Phoenix, and previously has played in Oklahoma City, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. Off the court, he's a father, husband, entrepreneur, activist, and philanthropist. He has served as the President of the National Basketball Players Association since 2013. His business partnerships include the Jordan Brand, State Farm Insurance, Turner Impact Capital, Muzik, WTRMLN WTR, Beyond Meat, PlayersTV, Uncharted Power, Calm, Fanatics, Knowable, Panini Cards, and more. In his home state of North Carolina, he is part owner of the Winston-Salem Dash and owner of the CP3 Basketball Academy. He is the co-founder of Go Hoop Day, a day for celebrating the game of basketball worldwide, and he co-hosts The Baha Mar Showdown, the annual celebrity golf showcase created by Turner Sports and CAA Sports. His production company, Oh Dipp!!! Productions, creates content across multiple platforms and he has executive produced projects including Chapter 3, Crossroads, The Game Changers, Blackballed, Why Not Us, The Day Sports Stood Still, and American Sole. The Chris Paul Family Foundation continues to provide resources that enrich and strengthen underserved communities across the country. Paul co-launched the Social Change Fund dedicated to investing in and supporting organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all black lives. His philanthropic efforts have earned him the 2016 ESPYs "Humanitarian of the Year" award, 2016 Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award and the NBA Community Assist Award five times.

