Federal Signal to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 25, 2021

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:FSS -0.28%

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, will announce fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will also host an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time the same day with Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, and Ian A. Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Investors and analysts may access the webcast at www.federalsignal.com. The teleconference may be accessed 10 minutes prior to the start by calling 1-877-705-6003 and using conference ID 13716478. An archived replay of the investor conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes. The replay telephone number is 1-844-512-2921 pin number 13716478.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

Federal Signal Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Federal Signal Corporation)

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-to-host-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-february-25-2021-301226122.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation


