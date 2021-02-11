KRBN ETF Update: Nobel-Prize Winning Economist, Robert Engle, Named Chairman of Climate Finance Partners Advisory Board as John Kerry Joins Biden Administration

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Finance Partners (CLIFI), the sub-advisor to the KFA Global Carbon ETF (Ticker: KRBN), announced that Robert Engle has been named Chairman of the Climate Finance Partners Advisory Board.

Robert Engle is the 2003 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics and a preeminent expert in volatility measurement within financial markets. He is a thought-leader in climate change risk and sustainable investing and a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. As the CLIFI advisory board's chairman, Engle will provide market expertise and investor education on the global carbon allowance markets.

Engle assumes the chairman position as his predecessor, 68th Secretary of State of the United States, John Kerry, joins the Biden administration as U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Robert Engle commented, "Experts agree that the best way to curb pollution and save the planet is to put a price on carbon emissions. I believe the Biden Administration rejoining the Paris Agreement, among other factors, will help raise the global price per ton of carbon emissions significantly in the coming years."

Climate Finance Partners has worked with IHS Markit to create the Global Carbon Index, which offers broad coverage of cap-and-trade carbon allowances by tracking the most traded carbon credit futures contracts. Currently, the index covers the major European and North American cap-and-trade programs: European Union Allowances (EUA), California Carbon Allowances (CCA), and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

"We are thrilled to have Robert as the Chairman of the Climate Finance Advisory Board," said Eron Bloomgarden, Partner at Climate Finance Partners. "As a Nobel laureate in financial markets and thought-leader in climate change risk and sustainable investing, Robert's expertise is an invaluable asset to our mission to provide innovative climate finance solutions to address environmental challenges."

Investors can now invest in the global carbon allowance market through the KFA Global Carbon ETF (Ticker: KRBN), which is benchmarked to The IHS Markit Global Carbon Index. The IHS Markit Global Carbon Index returned 31.21% in 2020.

About Climate Finance Partners

KRBN is sub-advised by Climate Finance Partners (CLIFI). CLIFI delivers innovative climate finance solutions and investment products to address capital needs for emerging environmental challenges. CLIFI is led by a team of investment professionals with deep experience in the fields of traditional investment and environmental finance.

About KFA Funds - A KraneShares Company

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KFA Funds and KraneShares ETFs. The firm believes that investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to a wide variety of asset classes. The KFA Funds product suite delivers differentiated, high-conviction investment strategies to global investors through identifying groundbreaking capital market opportunities and developing them into investment vehicles that offer a source of non-traditional diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

