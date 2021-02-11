OTC Markets Group Welcomes HempFusion Wellness Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U; OTCQX: CBDHF), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBDHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"This important milestone opens the door for a broader range of US investors and investment platforms to access our Company," commented Jason Mitchell, ND, HempFusion's co-founder and chief executive officer. "We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX today and look forward to gaining DTC eligibility in the near future as well."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs (stock-keeping units), including tinctures, proprietary FDA-drug-listed (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) over-the-counter (OTC) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPIN's reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary whole-food hemp complex and are available in-store or by visiting the HempFusion or Probulin websites.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

