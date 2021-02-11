>
LHC Group announces fourth quarter and year end 2020 earnings release and conference call dates

February 11, 2021 | About: NAS:LHCG -0.69%

PR Newswire

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 11, 2021

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

LHC Group plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 870-4263 (international callers: (412) 317-0790). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Friday, March 5, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international callers: (412) 317-0088) and entering confirmation number 10151937.

A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Contact:

Eric Elliott


Senior Vice President of Finance


(337) 233-1307


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhc-group-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301226466.html

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.


