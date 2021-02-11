Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Upgrades to the International Version of its Website and Expansion into the Middle East Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Recently, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as Color Star or the Company), upgraded the international version of its official website, www.colorstarinternational.com. The Company's website has domestic and international versions. As the Company's business continues to expand and develop, its APP and websites have also been optimized and upgraded. The Company's APP (Color World international version) was upgraded at the end of last year, and has received positive reviews from many subscribers. As Color Star gradually expands its reach in the international market, its international version website should also attract more attention and traffic.

Color Star currently focuses on the fan economy, consisting of two core businesses, celebrity entertainment and online education. In the early stages, through heavy investment and the work of a whole international professional team, the Color World APP became a global shared entertainment platform that covers online performances, celebrity courses, innovation and live interactions. Diversified content and professional production allow members to maximize the entertainment experience while the Company's stock performed well in the marketplace. Encouraged by this, Color Star will expand further into the overseas markets next year. With the shrinkage of the in-person international entertainment market due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Company plans to strengthen its online business and combine it with offline events in different regions, to cover both the Company's steady development in the international market and to benefit he interests of shareholders.

The Company's revised international website will display its business more clearly, and the website's main pages and secondary pages have been perfectly designed and upgraded to cater to the habits and likes of overseas customers. While browsing the website, the viewers should gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's business categories, corporate background and various major events. This should generate reassurance and gain more trust from investors and partners.

Since the successful transformation of its business in June last year, with its strong focus on the market and business environment, the Company launched an online business segment with virtual concerts and celebrity courses, maximized celebrity appeal, successfully attracted fans to the platform and converted them into members, and accumulated potential consumers for other sections of the platform. The result is remarkable and its achievements in the international market are quite impressive. Color Star will continue deploy this strategy in more countries and regions. CEO Luke Lu said in a recent interview with Hong Kong Caihua reporter, "Now that our team has set sights on Dubai, we are about to start offline entertainment events in the Middle East. With Dubai as the center, we plan to complete the establishment of 2 or 3 Live House venues in the Middle East this year. After we have a local physical Live House, we plan to integrate with an online platform, as appropriate, to broadcast live performances of artists. At the same time, our team has received intentions from many companies in Dubai for TV programs and live music festivals," concluded Mr. Lu.

