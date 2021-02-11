CMS Energy Corp (CMS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. CMS Energy Corp is utility company operating in Michigan. It is engaged in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and renewable sources. CMS Energy Corp has a market cap of $16.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.930000 with a P/E ratio of 21.56 and P/S ratio of 2.44. The dividend yield of CMS Energy Corp stocks is 2.91%. CMS Energy Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with CMS Energy Corp. .

For the last quarter CMS Energy Corp reported a revenue of $1.8 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.8 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $6.7 billion, a decrease of 2.4% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years CMS Energy Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 1.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.64 for the year, an increase of 10.5% from previous year. Over the last five years CMS Energy Corp had an EPS growth rate of 7.7% a year. The CMS Energy Corp enjoyed an operating margin of 20.39%, compared with the operating margin of 18.1% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of CMS Energy Corp is 17.75%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, CMS Energy Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $168.0 million, compared with $140.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $15.2 billion, compared with $12 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 2.4, which is not a favorable level. CMS Energy Corp has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $56.930000, CMS Energy Corp is traded at 48.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $38.31. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.44, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.43. The stock lost 13.28% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CMS, click here.