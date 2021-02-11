>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

CMS Energy Corp (CMS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 11, 2021 | About: CMS -0.12%

CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. CMS Energy Corp is utility company operating in Michigan. It is engaged in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and renewable sources. CMS Energy Corp has a market cap of $16.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.930000 with a P/E ratio of 21.56 and P/S ratio of 2.44. The dividend yield of CMS Energy Corp stocks is 2.91%. CMS Energy Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with CMS Energy Corp. .

For the last quarter CMS Energy Corp reported a revenue of $1.8 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.8 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $6.7 billion, a decrease of 2.4% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years CMS Energy Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 1.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.64 for the year, an increase of 10.5% from previous year. Over the last five years CMS Energy Corp had an EPS growth rate of 7.7% a year. The CMS Energy Corp enjoyed an operating margin of 20.39%, compared with the operating margin of 18.1% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of CMS Energy Corp is 17.75%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, CMS Energy Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $168.0 million, compared with $140.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $15.2 billion, compared with $12 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 2.4, which is not a favorable level. CMS Energy Corp has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $56.930000, CMS Energy Corp is traded at 48.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $38.31. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.44, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.43. The stock lost 13.28% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CMS, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)