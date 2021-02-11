Hubbell Inc (HUB.A) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUB.A)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Hubbell Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The company's business segments are Electrical and Power. Hubbell Inc has a market cap of $7.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.170000 with a P/E ratio of 25.19 and P/S ratio of 2.11. The dividend yield of Hubbell Inc stocks is 1.80%. Hubbell Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Hubbell Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Hubbell Inc. .

For the last quarter Hubbell Inc reported a revenue of $1 billion, compared with the revenue of $1.1 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $4.2 billion, a decrease of 8.8% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Hubbell Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 6.1% a year. The Hubbell Inc had a decent operating margin of 12.73%, compared with the operating margin of 12.99% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Hubbell Inc is 14.07%. The profitability rank of the company is 9 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Hubbell Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $259.6 million, compared with $182.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 8.8. Hubbell Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $128.170000, Hubbell Inc is traded at 20.3% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $106.54. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.11, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.70. The stock gained 15.47% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of HUB.A, click here.