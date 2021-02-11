Baxter International Inc (BAX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Baxter International Inc operates in the healthcare industry. It provides renal and hospital products such as infusion systems and systems, parenteral nutrition therapies, and biosurgery products. Baxter International Inc has a market cap of $39.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.610000 with a P/E ratio of 36.27 and P/S ratio of 3.44. The dividend yield of Baxter International Inc stocks is 1.23%. Baxter International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past five years.

For the last quarter Baxter International Inc reported a revenue of $3.2 billion, compared with the revenue of $3 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $11.7 billion, an increase of 2.7% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Baxter International Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 3.4% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.13 for the year, an increase of 10.4% from previous year. Over the last five years Baxter International Inc had an average EPS decline of 7.4% a year. The Baxter International Inc had a decent operating margin of 13.84%, compared with the operating margin of 7.71% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Baxter International Inc is 9.93%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $77.610000, Baxter International Inc is traded at 54.7% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $50.16. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.44, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.17. The stock lost 13.93% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of BAX, click here.