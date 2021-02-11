Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Arrow Electronics Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, software, and data center infrastructure hardware. The company primarily sells semiconductors, software, storage, and servers to electronic equipment manufacturers and resellers. Arrow Electronics Inc has a market cap of $7.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $102.910000 with a P/E ratio of 13.72 and P/S ratio of 0.28. Arrow Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrow Electronics Inc. .

For the last quarter Arrow Electronics Inc reported a revenue of $8.5 billion, compared with the revenue of $7.3 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $28.7 billion, a decrease of 0.8% from the previous year. For the last five years Arrow Electronics Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 5.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $7.43 for the year, an increase of -404.5% from previous year. The Arrow Electronics Inc had an operating margin of 3.19%, compared with the operating margin of 3.17% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Arrow Electronics Inc is 3.86%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Arrow Electronics Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $373.6 million, compared with $300.1 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.1 billion, compared with $2.6 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 6.7. Arrow Electronics Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $102.910000, Arrow Electronics Inc is traded at 15% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $89.48. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.28, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.24. The stock gained 33.46% during the past 12 months.

