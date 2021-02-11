>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) CEO Kenneth M Young Bought $100,000 of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: BW +1.79%

CEO of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth M Young (insider trades) bought 17,094 shares of BW on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $5.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of fossil and renewable power generation equipment. It offers a broad suite of boiler products and environmental systems and services for power and industrial uses. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $394.319 million; its shares were traded at around $7.250000 with and P/S ratio of 0.57. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Kenneth M Young bought 17,094 shares of BW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $5.85. The price of the stock has increased by 23.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BW, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)