Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) CEO Kenneth M Young Bought $100,000 of Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of fossil and renewable power generation equipment. It offers a broad suite of boiler products and environmental systems and services for power and industrial uses. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $394.319 million; its shares were traded at around $7.250000 with and P/S ratio of 0.57. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Kenneth M Young bought 17,094 shares of BW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $5.85. The price of the stock has increased by 23.93% since.

