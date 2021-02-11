>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cummins Inc (CMI) Chairman & CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger Sold $2.1 million of Shares

February 11, 2021 | About: CMI -0.89%

Chairman & CEO of Cummins Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Norman Thomas Linebarger (insider trades) sold 8,389 shares of CMI on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $245.1 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products, including filtration, after treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, and others. Cummins Inc has a market cap of $36.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $245.110000 with a P/E ratio of 20.44 and P/S ratio of 1.84. The dividend yield of Cummins Inc stocks is 2.16%. Cummins Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cummins Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cummins Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of CMI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $245.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP - CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of CMI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $244.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Human Resources Officer Jill E Cook sold 2,107 shares of CMI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $244.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.
  • President - Components Jennifer Rumsey sold 352 shares of CMI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $245.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.
  • VP - Corporate Strategy Thaddeus B Ewald sold 650 shares of CMI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $244.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)