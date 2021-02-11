>
A Trio of Fast Growing Earnings Stocks

They have outperformed the US market

February 11, 2021 | About: MIXT -0.59% WNEB -1.12% CSWI -1.55%

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by approximately 1.32% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,909.88 as of Wednesday) has climbed 110% over the past five years through Feb. 10.

Thus, investors could be interested in MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT), Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) and CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI), since these companies have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the years in question.

MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT)

The Johannesburg, South Africa-based provider of software application solutions for fleet and mobile asset management saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 10.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has climbed by 306.74% over the past five years to trade at $14.48 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a 52-week range of $6.64 to $14.60 and a price-earnings ratio of 21.27.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc/MN dominates the group of top fund holders with 7.51% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Edenbrook Capital, LLC with 5.08% of shares outstanding and Wellington Management Group LLP with 4.85% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $18.50 per share.

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

The Westfield City, Massachusetts-based regional bank saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 12.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price of $7.58 at close on Wednesday is down 3.2% over the past five years. It is, however, gaining momentum since the beginning of new year with an 11.5% year-to-date increase in the share price.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a 52-week range of $4.45 to $9.53 and a price-earnings ratio of 17.23.

BlackRock Inc and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) are amid the largest top fund holders of the company, owning 8.88% and 6.63% of shares outstanding, respectively.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $8.33 per share.

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

The Dallas, Texas-based specialty mechanical products and chemicals company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 14.6% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price soared 290.6% over the past five years to trade at $125.77 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a 52-week range of $50.13 to $129.36 and a price-earnings ratio of 41.51.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Wells Fargo & Company/mn is the leader with 9.42% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 6.28% of shares outstanding and Mawer Investment Management Ltd. with 4.93% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $140 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)