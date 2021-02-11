Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells Sabre Corp, General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Tesla Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Sabre Corp, General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.A, BANF, KLAC, MS, CLNY, JCI, BLK, SNAP, SQ, VTRS, IP, WRK, ESS, HPE, IWP, NSC, PYPL, PNC, SO, TYL,

Added Positions: JPST, ISTB, FPE, TSLA, MSFT, BUD, MCD, WM, VIGI, PFE, MMM, AAPL, EMR, ADP, JNJ, CVS, IVW, ABBV, CLX, WMT, VOO, CSCO, CMCSA, BEN, ETN, NVS, MDLZ, AMZN, SYK, IVV, LLY, JPM, ACN, MCK, MA, INTC, AXP, IBM, GIS, PEP, SBUX, CMI, KO, SYY, USB, OMC, COF, DIS, DEO, PAYX, QCOM, LOW, VZ, V, LH, CHRW, EPD, AVGO, CI, T, CHD, VTI, APD, CB, UNH, UNP, CVX, TXN, BABA, TGT, COST, CAH, FNDX, SPGI, RMD, JW.A, PNQI, SUB, CDK, LMT, TIP, ISRG, HON, FB, GOOG, QQQ, CAT, ORCL, NEM, BRMK, ACWX, AEP, IWM, MMP, IJR, AMT, CERN,

JPST, ISTB, FPE, TSLA, MSFT, BUD, MCD, WM, VIGI, PFE, MMM, AAPL, EMR, ADP, JNJ, CVS, IVW, ABBV, CLX, WMT, VOO, CSCO, CMCSA, BEN, ETN, NVS, MDLZ, AMZN, SYK, IVV, LLY, JPM, ACN, MCK, MA, INTC, AXP, IBM, GIS, PEP, SBUX, CMI, KO, SYY, USB, OMC, COF, DIS, DEO, PAYX, QCOM, LOW, VZ, V, LH, CHRW, EPD, AVGO, CI, T, CHD, VTI, APD, CB, UNH, UNP, CVX, TXN, BABA, TGT, COST, CAH, FNDX, SPGI, RMD, JW.A, PNQI, SUB, CDK, LMT, TIP, ISRG, HON, FB, GOOG, QQQ, CAT, ORCL, NEM, BRMK, ACWX, AEP, IWM, MMP, IJR, AMT, CERN, Reduced Positions: SABR, TAP, NLSN, FDX, GE, XOM, WLTW, ARTNA, VIG, BAC, FAST, WU, SRCL, WFC, ROK, CHNG, ABC, SPY, SCHD, TROW, IWF, BRO, PSLV, VNQ, AMG, XLNX, SCHF, POST, MCO, MKC, MLM, LPLA, LPTH, LSTR, AGG, HI, GILD,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,341 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,939 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 231,637 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.08% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 156,163 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 70,353 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $361290.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $297.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 231,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 106,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 156,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 83.75%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $214.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in Sabre Corp by 84.62%. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC still held 10,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 25.53%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC still held 110,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC still held 7,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 27.16%. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245. The stock is now traded at around $244.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC still held 885 shares as of 2020-12-31.