Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Origin Bancorp Inc

Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Origin Bancorp Inc, JPMorgan Chase, First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 223,716 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 144,158 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,980 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 30,080 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,920 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 30,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 39,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 24,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 227.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 104.67%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 74.56%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61.

Argent Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.16%. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.3%. Argent Advisors, Inc. still held 11,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 42.57%. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Argent Advisors, Inc. still held 30,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.