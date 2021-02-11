Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Align Technology Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Tractor Supply Co, sells Align Technology Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: MMC, TSCO, FNV, MA, UNH, FISV, HAS, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: ALGN, BRK.B, GOOG, TSM, TMO, AVY, GOOGL,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 112,279 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 75,237 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 321,141 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 166,179 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,281 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 176,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 163,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.
