Syntal Capital Partners, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Midland, TX, based Investment company Syntal Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Tesla Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JPST, TSLA, FATE, DNLI, ENPH, BILI, NOVA, ZLAB, BL, MELI, FTCH, MPWR, LSCC, INFY, TSM, PYPL, SNAP, IPHI, ENTG, PKI, HALO, DHR, PGR, STIP,
- Added Positions: SPY, IJT, CVX, SPAB, TLT, GSY, PXD, EFAV, EEMV, USMV,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, QCOM, MINT, IEFA, AAPL, AMGN, LOGI, IWB, ADP, TBK, IWM, Z, IWR, IWF, IUSV,
- Sold Out: EFA, NVDA, GNRC, ZM, HZNP, WST, VSTO, JD, LOW, SE, BABA, ZS, SHOP, DPZ, BAND, VEEV, AMED, NTES, DOCU, SYNA, MNST, PLMR, TPL, HAIN, WMT, PKG, BP, SPEM, NBL, SCZ, MMM, HLLXF,
For the details of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syntal+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 52,862 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.24%
- BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 435,145 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 151,803 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 122,554 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.04%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 132,552 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 99,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $100.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.45 and $93.56, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 27,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $202.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 12,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 24,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 52,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23.Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.
