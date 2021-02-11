Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Union Pacific Corp, S&P Global Inc, Alcon Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cintas Corp, Danaher Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Findlay Park Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, S&P Global Inc, Alcon Inc, Tractor Supply Co, EOG Resources Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cintas Corp, Danaher Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Findlay Park Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Findlay Park Partners LLP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $14.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UNP, TSCO,
- Added Positions: SPGI, ALC, EOG, TRI, CSGP, HD, ADSK, ICUI,
- Reduced Positions: APD, CTAS, DHR, FIS, A, BRK.B, FISV, AMZN, AEM, TXN, PYPL, MSFT, TMUS, ICE, ADI, NDAQ, SCHW, BDX, GOOG, MMC, UNH, TMO, TRU, MCD, WCN, ATVI, INTU, SHW, CHTR, Y, MLM, J, KEYS, CBRE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,265,212 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 6,655,050 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,356,249 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 2,218,052 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 5,929,120 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3%
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $203.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 559,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 91.88%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 661,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,850,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,640,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 338.29%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $81.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98. The stock is now traded at around $924.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 211,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 718,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.
