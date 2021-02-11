Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. Buys Fiserv Inc, Unilever PLC, Ingredion Inc, Sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Unilever NV, Sysco Corp

Investment company Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Unilever PLC, Ingredion Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Boeing Co, sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Unilever NV, Sysco Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. owns 218 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, XEC, BA, OGE, BLK, WDC, IJH, GSBD, ARCC, BCS, GS, EOG, BIIB, RDS.A, XPO, HDV, MDY, CPRT, SCHA, CTAS, MGV,

UL, XEC, BA, OGE, BLK, WDC, IJH, GSBD, ARCC, BCS, GS, EOG, BIIB, RDS.A, XPO, HDV, MDY, CPRT, SCHA, CTAS, MGV, Added Positions: VOO, FISV, VIG, VWO, VEA, INGR, VEU, VO, TOT, VTI, KR, GBDC, GSK, CSCO, VBR, ACN, IVW, DIS, BHP, APD, ITW, WBA, RIO, VB, KMB, ILF, MS, WMT, PFE, WFC, T, BMY, ABBV, PYPL, VZ, QQQ, DUK, SO, BRK.B, GE, NKE, ADP, LMT, JPM, PG, DHR, IBM, TXN, RF, MMM, BDX, COST, GLD, AMZN, MCD, ENB, AZN, XLE, HON, GOOGL, HSY, PEP, FIS, BABA, YUM, DEO, GPC, CVS, BAC, QCOM, ICE, SLV, BP, AFL, GIS,

VOO, FISV, VIG, VWO, VEA, INGR, VEU, VO, TOT, VTI, KR, GBDC, GSK, CSCO, VBR, ACN, IVW, DIS, BHP, APD, ITW, WBA, RIO, VB, KMB, ILF, MS, WMT, PFE, WFC, T, BMY, ABBV, PYPL, VZ, QQQ, DUK, SO, BRK.B, GE, NKE, ADP, LMT, JPM, PG, DHR, IBM, TXN, RF, MMM, BDX, COST, GLD, AMZN, MCD, ENB, AZN, XLE, HON, GOOGL, HSY, PEP, FIS, BABA, YUM, DEO, GPC, CVS, BAC, QCOM, ICE, SLV, BP, AFL, GIS, Reduced Positions: SPY, UPS, BKNG, XOM, AAPL, GBIL, NVDA, WRK, PPG, EFV, SHV, DD, ADBE, GD, COP, CAT, PM, VDE, ORCL, AXP, ABT, CVX, NOC, TPL, EFA, SBUX, EBAY, INTC, V, SLB, DISCK, SCHW, USB, UNH, SCHX, MO, PNC, SCHE, ZTS, TSLA, RTX, DOW, UBSI, HIG, MDLZ, HMC, IVZ,

SPY, UPS, BKNG, XOM, AAPL, GBIL, NVDA, WRK, PPG, EFV, SHV, DD, ADBE, GD, COP, CAT, PM, VDE, ORCL, AXP, ABT, CVX, NOC, TPL, EFA, SBUX, EBAY, INTC, V, SLB, DISCK, SCHW, USB, UNH, SCHX, MO, PNC, SCHE, ZTS, TSLA, RTX, DOW, UBSI, HIG, MDLZ, HMC, IVZ, Sold Out: QID, UN, SYY, MKC, CP, D, SAP, ADT,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 113,924 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 94,206 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,652 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 172,140 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 55,128 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $723.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 134.14%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $109.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 217.25%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Total SE by 135.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 134.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 45.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.