Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Chewy Inc

Investment company Cedar Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Chewy Inc, Pinterest Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DMTK, VXX, QQQE, JETS, VTRS, TDG, ROP, NSC, NKE, MOO, AME, CRM, HYG, IWM, CTVA, DOW, AWK, XLE, USB, TROW, ACN, PEP, HD, EOG, DD, COP, BA, AMP, AMT,

DMTK, VXX, QQQE, JETS, VTRS, TDG, ROP, NSC, NKE, MOO, AME, CRM, HYG, IWM, CTVA, DOW, AWK, XLE, USB, TROW, ACN, PEP, HD, EOG, DD, COP, BA, AMP, AMT, Added Positions: XLG, XT, SFM, QQQ, AMZN, T, CVX, V, XOM, MRK, GOLD, KHC, NEM, SCHV, GLD, BABA, IWV, SPYV, F, CSCO, BIDU, AU, VCSH, NLY, FNDF, EEM, DGRO, AAPL, DLTR, ECH, VWOB, VTIP, VNQI, SPSM, SCHX, SCHP, SCHG, SCHF, PHB, FB, IAGG, GDX, SCHH, BMY, TAL, JNJ, GILD, KO,

XLG, XT, SFM, QQQ, AMZN, T, CVX, V, XOM, MRK, GOLD, KHC, NEM, SCHV, GLD, BABA, IWV, SPYV, F, CSCO, BIDU, AU, VCSH, NLY, FNDF, EEM, DGRO, AAPL, DLTR, ECH, VWOB, VTIP, VNQI, SPSM, SCHX, SCHP, SCHG, SCHF, PHB, FB, IAGG, GDX, SCHH, BMY, TAL, JNJ, GILD, KO, Reduced Positions: USMV, VXUS, CHWY, PINS, MO, VWO, CVS, GOOGL, SFBS, MOS, IEMG, PFE, LLY, RIG, MSFT, EWC, QDF, SPY, SLB, SCHZ, TDTT, VIGI, X, VALE, XLU,

USMV, VXUS, CHWY, PINS, MO, VWO, CVS, GOOGL, SFBS, MOS, IEMG, PFE, LLY, RIG, MSFT, EWC, QDF, SPY, SLB, SCHZ, TDTT, VIGI, X, VALE, XLU, Sold Out: HOLX, PG, NMT, NVO, PBR, WPM, GOOG, TLRY, SCZ, XLF,

For the details of Cedar Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 197,202 shares, 22.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 330,992 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 338,883 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 185,942 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 75,774 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $14.22. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The purchase prices were between $63.03 and $75.16, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $401.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 184.01%. The purchase prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58. The stock is now traded at around $297.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 210.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 194.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 48,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 56.46%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.03 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $14.43.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.12.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.