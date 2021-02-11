>
Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, NIO Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

February 11, 2021 | About: HII +6.57% NIO +0.84% NVR +1.05% JD +0.37% ABBV -0.19% DE -0.49% SPY +0.24% KAR -0.24% SVACU +0% HTHT +4.44% SGEN +1.87% 50A +0%

Austin, TX, based Investment company Teacher Retirement System Of Texas (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, NIO Inc, NVR Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Dollar General Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. As of 2020Q4, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 1545 stocks with a total value of $16.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,981,481 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,571,940 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 153,416 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,959,047 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.25%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 163,689 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 614,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,650,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,399,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 286,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 307,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 118.64%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 518,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in NIO Inc by 133.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,448,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in NVR Inc by 129.69%. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.05. The stock is now traded at around $4701.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 62.59%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,001,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,241,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas added to a holding in Deere & Co by 366.60%. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $313.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 128,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Sold Out: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.23.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33.



