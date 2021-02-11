>
Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, AvalonBay Communities Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: MSFT +0.05% T +0.04% ABBV -0.19% GOOG -0.73% PM +0.31% PG +0.66% IGIB +0.03% TEAM -0.29% OKE +0.94% WDR -0.1% HAL -1.33% IP -0.17% AR -0.36%

Investment company Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd owns 519 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dai-ichi+life+insurance+company%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 8,361,800 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 2,900,360 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  3. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 5,775,700 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 3,067,420 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,166,084 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.44%
New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 5,775,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 222,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 249,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,166,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 329.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,164,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 382.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 635,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2095.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 329.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 465,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 556,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $151.51 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $165.31.

Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $135.5 and $151.95, with an estimated average price of $144.64.

Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65.

Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65.

Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.83.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $92.39 and $105.89, with an estimated average price of $98.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd. Also check out:

1. Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd keeps buying

