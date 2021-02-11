Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, AvalonBay Communities Inc

Investment company Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, AT&T Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd owns 519 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IGIB, TEAM, OKE, WDR, HAL, IP, KEY, XRX, ETSY, SIVB, IR, HOLX, BGS, NTRS, BKR, ALLE, KW, PTON, OC, VTRS, CGNX, EXPD, HSIC, IFF, TRMB, Z, CAG, PINS, DELL, MDB, EXAS, EXPE, INVH, ZBRA, DFS, TRU, FDS, HUBS, SYF, ZEN, VIAC, ENPH, XYL, MXIM, Added Positions: MSFT, T, ABBV, GOOG, PG, PM, GOOGL, HD, PEP, AMZN, CLX, NVDA, KO, ACN, CSCO, ADBE, NEE, PGR, CRM, MMM, TXN, GILD, AMGN, INTU, STX, JNJ, MMC, TIF, INFO, MRK, COST, DHR, BLK, CI, CL, LLY, GE, IBM, NEM, VRTX, TMUS, MASI, GIS, D, MKTX, PAYX, SO, PLD, AMAT, EMR, MCD, MSI, PSA, REGN, WM, V, DG, APD, AEE, NLY, ADSK, EW, SPGI, PRU, RF, RSG, TMO, TYL, VFC, VZ, HCA, APTV, OKTA, AKAM, BDX, CDNS, FIS, COP, GLW, DPZ, DUK, ERIE, GRMN, HSY, HRL, KMB, MCK, WCN, NOW, WDAY, KEYS, BKI, VSS, ABT, ATVI, AXP, TFC, CAT, LUMN, CME, DD, ECL, EQIX, EXC, FDX, WELL, HPQ, IDXX, JKHY, JCI, LRCX, MDT, ODFL, PEG, RMD, SLB, STT, TROW, TTWO, TREX, BR, MSCI, BAH, HLT, SNAP, DOW, AMD, A, AJG, BBY, BIO, ED, CCI, DRE, EOG, XOM, FAST, TT, INTC, ISRG, SJM, KSU, LOW, MTD, ES, OMC, PFG, SNA, GWW, WAT, ANTM, WEC, WU, ZTS, WIX, CRWD, AMCR, AFL, HES, BLL, BSX, BMY, CMS, CPB, CE, SCHW, CHD, CTXS, COO, CMI, EA, FE, HAS, HBAN, ITW, INCY, K, KR, MET, ORCL, PPG, DGX, WRK, VMC, CMG, LULU, VMW, ULTA, PYPL, HPE, ZS, ARW, ALV, CTAS, CCEP, GPN, HUM, TAP, PCG, ROP, STLD, WHR, VRSK, EPAM, TDOC, TTD, VYMI,

AMT, BABA, AVB, EQR, HON, BXP, ESS, LMT, WMT, EWZ, CPT, NFLX, RTX, MA, JD, VICI, AAPL, ALL, BA, PFE, NTES, QCOM, WFC, AVGO, BIDU, BAC, MS, FB, CDW, CSGP, NOC, TAL, DLR, WPC, EDU, CHTR, PSX, PDD, ZM, LNT, DHI, FISV, LHX, ILMN, LH, MRVL, MKC, PCAR, SBUX, SYK, EBAY, ST, YUMC, EWW, AES, TCOM, GD, MDLZ, UPS, VEEV, ZTO, NIO, MTUM, AON, BRK.B, BF.B, COF, CVX, CPRT, JPM, MU, MCO, NKE, ORLY, VLO, DIS, HEI.A, TSLA, NXPI, GM, VIPS, IQV, VYM, ALGN, ALNY, AZO, CTSH, CMCSA, DLTR, EL, F, MNST, MTCH, MCHP, SRE, UNH, ZBH, TEL, HTHT, PANW, BGNE, ROKU, BILI, DOCU, MRNA, ANSS, ATO, AVY, CBRE, DTE, FMC, FITB, TFX, TEVA, WAB, CFG, CYBR, GDS, Sold Out: ARE, SUI, ELS, RNR, J, RE, BEKE, MLM, MAA, ATHM, FRT, GSX, TME, YY, AMTD, SLG, JOBS, JEF, CMA, VER, W, MOMO, FLS, VNT,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 8,361,800 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 2,900,360 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 5,775,700 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 3,067,420 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,166,084 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.44%

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 5,775,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 222,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 249,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,166,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 329.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,164,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 382.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 635,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2095.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 329.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 465,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 556,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $151.51 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $165.31.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $135.5 and $151.95, with an estimated average price of $144.64.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.83.

Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $92.39 and $105.89, with an estimated average price of $98.91.