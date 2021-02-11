Frazier Management Llc Buys Vaxcyte Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, Sells AnaptysBio Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Frazier Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vaxcyte Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, Molecular Templates Inc, Epizyme Inc, sells AnaptysBio Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC, vTv Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frazier Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Frazier Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCVX, STRO, FRLN, MTEM, EPZM, SRRK, GRTX, NTY0,

PCVX, STRO, FRLN, MTEM, EPZM, SRRK, GRTX, NTY0, Added Positions: RGNX, CRDF, TRIL, SNDX, ISEE,

RGNX, CRDF, TRIL, SNDX, ISEE, Reduced Positions: ANAB, RCKT, NERV,

ANAB, RCKT, NERV, Sold Out: CDTX, NBRV, VTVT, BLCM, ETTX,

For the details of FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frazier+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 10,542,790 shares, 24.67% of the total portfolio. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 5,827,415 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 5,009,219 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) - 3,566,912 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 2,309,554 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 2,309,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,001,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.94 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Molecular Templates Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 841,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Epizyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 731,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc initiated holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 153,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 96.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 341,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 118.65%. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 568,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.48.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $4.32.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in vTv Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $1.92.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.71 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $4.18.

Frazier Management Llc sold out a holding in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $1.96.