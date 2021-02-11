>
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Progressive Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

February 11, 2021 | About: QYLD +0.21% IHI +0.61% IWO +0.71% CSCO +1.13% IWP +0.46% BABA +0.83% PGR +0.89% WMT +0.26% LLY +0% ASML +2.18% AMZN -0.54% B +0.61%

Investment company Armor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Progressive Corp, Walmart Inc, ASML Holding NV, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 72,994 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 79,240 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 39,696 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 21,397 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 22,386 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%
New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $566.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 513.12%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 83,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $342.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $333.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $267.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC.

