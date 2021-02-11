>
Amia Capital LLP Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Intel Corp, Sells Vale SA, Grifols SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: PBR +2.06% INTC +0.36% IONS +0.43% BBL +0.03% NBIX -1.53% INCY +0.27% VRTX -0.67% ARGX +2.48%

Investment company Amia Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Intel Corp, sells Vale SA, Grifols SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, BHP Group PLC, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amia Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Amia Capital LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amia Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amia+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Amia Capital LLP
  1. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 1,700,900 shares, 25.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.84%
  2. Grifols SA (GRFS) - 989,087 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.65%
  3. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 367,779 shares, 21.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 353,877 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vale SA (VALE) - 300,000 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.67%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Amia Capital LLP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 1,700,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $248.13 and $308.36, with an estimated average price of $275.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Amia Capital LLP.

