Amia Capital LLP Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Intel Corp, Sells Vale SA, Grifols SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Amia Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Intel Corp, sells Vale SA, Grifols SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, BHP Group PLC, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amia Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Amia Capital LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC,

INTC, Added Positions: PBR,

PBR, Reduced Positions: VALE, GRFS,

VALE, GRFS, Sold Out: IONS, BBL, NBIX, INCY, VRTX, ARGX, MRNA, ALNY, HALO, MYOK, ALXN, ESPR, AGIO, MGNX, ITCI, SAGE, RDUS, FATE, EXEL, CRSP, MYOV, SRRK, NKTR, BDTX, MTEM, SGMO, VYGR, WVE, KZR, CDTX,

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 1,700,900 shares, 25.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.84% Grifols SA (GRFS) - 989,087 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.65% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 367,779 shares, 21.58% of the total portfolio. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 353,877 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Vale SA (VALE) - 300,000 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.67%

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 1,700,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $248.13 and $308.36, with an estimated average price of $275.07.