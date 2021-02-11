Peter Lynch's Advice From 1993 Is Still Relevant Today

There's one investor whose name will always be associated with growth investing. Peter Lynch was one of the best investors of the 20th century and was a pioneering growth investor. As the Magellan Fund manager at Fidelity Investments between 1977 and 1990, he averaged a 29.2% annual return.

Lynch's strategy was simple. He wanted to find growth companies and sit on them. But he didn't rely on the figures alone. He was reported to have a punishing travel schedule, traveling to visit different companies almost every day of the year.

He also pioneered the "buy what you know" style of investing. Put simply, this meant he only acquired stocks in businesses he could understand. He wanted to know how they made money, how the managers worked and where the companies were going. If he couldn't find enough information to be comfortable, he didn't invest. That undoubtedly meant that sometimes he would miss the market's hottest growth stocks.

And fighting the urge not to dive into the market's hottest growth investments was, according to Lynch, one of the most prominent challenges investors faced on a day-to-day basis.

Peter Lynch and the "thundering herd"

In an article published at the beginning of 1993, Lynch proclaimed that the biggest challenge the average investor has to deal with is competing against what he called the "thundering herd," or the rush of Wall Street investors looking to get in on the next big deal. This could also be named the "blundering herd," Lynch speculated.

Paying too much attention to this herd of investors and wall of money, the investor added, could prevent individuals from being successful and taking advantage of market opportunities.

Lynch outlined three self-destructive behaviors following the blundering herd could lead to:

"(1) Imitate the pros by buying 'hot' stocks or trying to 'catch the turn' in, say, IBM; (2) become 'sophisticated' by investing in futures, options, options on futures, etc.; (3) buy what they've heard a pro has recommended, either in a magazine or on one of the popular financial news programs. Information on what the pros think is so readily available that the celebrity tip has replaced the old- fashioned tip from Uncle Harry as the most compelling reason to invest in a company."

The author went on to give an example. He offered the case study of a saver who takes their money out of a "savings account at the local S&L, America First and Foremost, and decide to buy stock with it." The saver knows this institution well and is "intrigued by the fact that the price of common stock of America First and Foremost has fallen in half."

The best thing to do, Lynch speculated, would be to look at the savings and loan stock as it's a business the investor knew well and had worked with for years.

However, the investor is influenced by other voices: "A little voice from the inferiority lobe whispers, 'Who do you think you are, buying a stock in a company that has never been touted in Barron's, Forbes, or Business Week?'" Lynch said.

The investor is influenced and buys a stock tip touted in one of the publications above. Unfortunately, as these magazines only offer information and not a hotline to the tipsters, it becomes challenging for the investor to stick with the position. When the stock falls, the investor can't ask what's wrong with the business they don't know anything about.

This may lead the investor to sell and find another tip.

"Then you take your diminished capital and repeat the process with another celebrity tip, perhaps from an analyst at your brokerage firm. If you cut enough losses, sooner or later there's nothing left to cut," Lynch said.

This timeless advice is relevant for any market. It's especially relevant today. Sticking with what you know is one of the most important investment principles there is, and that will always be the case.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: