ADT To Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results On Thursday, February 25, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (: ADT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13715212 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derek Fiebig

[email protected]

Tel: 561-226-2892

Media Contact:

Paul Wiseman

[email protected]

Tel: 561-356-6388